Game about psychosis wins five Baftas
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice wins five Bafta Games Awards

A game about a character with psychosis has won the most at this year's gaming Baftas, but it lost out on the top prize.

Forty-five games were nominated at Thursday night's ceremony.

  • 13 Apr 2018
