Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hellblade: Our big risk paid off with five Bafta wins
The creative director of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice says it was a risk to make a video game about mental health.
The title won the British Game prize at the 2018 Bafta Games Awards as well as four other trophies.
Tameem Antoniades told the BBC's Chris Foxx he was delighted with the result.
-
12 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-43748107/hellblade-our-big-risk-paid-off-with-five-bafta-winsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window