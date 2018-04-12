Nintendo celebrates Bafta hat trick
Nintendo's Shinya Takahashi says he is "very happy" with the company's success at the Bafta Games Awards.

Super Mario Odyssey took the Game Design and Family prizes, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won Game Innovation.

Mr Takahashi told the BBC his company was always trying to surprise fans and was researching new console hardware.

