Cyber-attack on IS 'a first for UK'
The UK has conducted a "major offensive cyber-campaign" against the Islamic State group, the director of the intelligence agency GCHQ has revealed.

The operation hindered the group's ability to co-ordinate attacks and suppressed their propaganda, Jeremy Fleming told the Cyber UK conference in Manchester.

  • 12 Apr 2018