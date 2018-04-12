Media player
Tim Schafer: My games suffered 'bit rot'
Award-winning games designer Tim Schafer says many of his classic titles have suffered "bit rot", as the old code is no longer playable on modern machines.
On Thursday, Mr Schafer will be awarded a Bafta Fellowship in recognition of his creative contribution to video games.
12 Apr 2018
