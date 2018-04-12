5G: What a superfast connection will mean
5G: What the superfast connection will mean for you

The UK has auctioned the next generation of mobile phone network frequencies.

The 5G network is expected to provide much faster connections than the existing system and could help driverless cars communicate with traffic lights and each other.

BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly finds out more.

