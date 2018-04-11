Media player
Could a robot pip people picking peppers?
A pepper-picking robot named Harvey is being developed by Queensland University of Technology with the aim of reducing crop waste.
Moving between crop rows autonomously, the robot can detect when the fruit is ripe and picks the pepper with the aid of a suction grip and an electric saw.
BBC Click’s Nick Kwek finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
11 Apr 2018
