The psychology behind Facebook data breach

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Facebook data: How it was used by Cambridge Analytica
Facebook has said it believes that up to 87 million users' data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.
Cambridge Analytica claims its data and research helped Donald Trump win the US presidency.
But how did it turn a Facebook user’s data into a personality type, and what did it do with that information?
-
09 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-43674480/facebook-data-how-it-was-used-by-cambridge-analyticaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window