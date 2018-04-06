Headset allows silent chat with computers

Video

BBC Click's Paul Carter looks at some of the best of the week's technology news including:

Facebook believes the data of up to 87 million people was improperly shared with the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica - many more than previously disclosed

A wearable device has been developed which allows you to talk silently to your computer

An inaugural test flight for a postal drone in Russia crashes shortly after take-off

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.