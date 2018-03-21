Cambridge Analytica: What we know so far
Cambridge Analytica, the firm involved in a row over its use of Facebook data, has suspended its boss Alexander Nix.

In undercover footage, Mr Nix appeared to suggest tactics his company could use to discredit politicians online.

However, Cambridge Analytica said the report had "grossly misrepresented" the conversations caught on camera.

Here's what we know so far.

