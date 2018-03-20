How to be an eco-friendly traveller

Media player
How to go green and use less plastic when you travel
The Travel Show's Lucy Hedges looks at how you can be more eco-friendly when you travel - from re-usable water bottles and coffee cups to apps that help you stay environmentally friendly.
20 Mar 2018
