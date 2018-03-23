The smart robot arm for work in space and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including;
- Uber suspends self-driving car tests in all North American cities after a fatal accident.
- 5G auction bidding starts in the UK. The main four mobile networks will compete with one new player to bid for a share of the newly released spectrum.
- Researchers at Ben-Gurion University have developed a new type of robotic arm that could carry out repairs in space and pick fruit from trees on earth.
