The man treating ageing as a disease
Aubrey de Grey: Treating ageing as a curable disease

Aubrey de Grey is chief science officer at the SENS Research Foundation which is trying to develop therapies that will repair the damage that the body does to itself throughout life.

He believes that ageing can be treated as a disease itself which can be cured.

  • 19 Mar 2018
