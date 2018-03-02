Media player
Vacuum cleaner turned into robot saw
Researchers have repurposed existing robotic technology so it is able to create custom wooden furniture, a move they say will greatly improve safety.
Robot carpenter makes custom furniture
02 Mar 2018
