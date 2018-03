Video

BBC Click's Catharina Moh looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including:

A robot solves a Rubik's cube puzzle in 0.38 seconds

Internet artists turn New York City’s Museum of Modern Art’s Jackson Pollack room into their own augmented reality gallery - without the museum’s permission

A burger-flipping robot has begun working at a restaurant in Los Angeles

