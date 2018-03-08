The smart dress with a 'sixth sense'
Lina Wassong is exploring how new creative software, tools, and electronics can be used for fashion design.

BBC Click looks at some of the clothing she has created using electronics and 3D printing including a dress with a motion and temperature sensor giving it a "sixth sense".

