The watch with a built-in projector
Video

Haier smartwatch has a built-in projector at MWC 2018

A smartwatch that uses the back of its wearer's hand as a display is on show at the Mobile World Congress tech expo in Barcelona.

The gadget manages to squeeze a projector into the device's side to offer something unique to the wearable tech market.

