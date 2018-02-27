Media player
Moon to get 4G mobile network
Mobile giants Vodafone and Nokia have laid out plans to launch a 4G mobile network on the Moon in 2019.
The network will be used by lunar rovers to stream data back to a base station.
27 Feb 2018
