MWC: Smartphone giants head to Barcelona
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MWC 2018: Smartphone giants head to Barcelona

A showcase of the latest smartphones is taking place in Barcelona.

The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones is at Mobile World Congress 2018 to see what brands such as Nokia, Samsung and Sony have in store.

Go to next video: Galaxy S9 has super-slow-mo and AR emojis