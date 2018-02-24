Smell-sensing smartphone sniffs out glue

Media player
MWC 2018: Smell-sensing CAT 61 smartphone sniffs out glue
A phone that can detect the "smell" of chemicals has been developed for construction workers.
The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones asked Bullitt Group's Peter Cunningham if there was really much demand for a smartphone with a digital nose.
24 Feb 2018
