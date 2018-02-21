Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Door-opening dog bot beats meddling human
A dog robot that can open doors has been taught a new skill: overcoming human interference.
SpotMini, created by robotics firm Boston Dynamics, was filmed completing its door-opening mission despite being challenged by a human with a stick.
-
21 Feb 2018
- From the section Technology
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window