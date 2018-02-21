Door-opening dog bot beats meddling human
A dog robot that can open doors has been taught a new skill: overcoming human interference.

SpotMini, created by robotics firm Boston Dynamics, was filmed completing its door-opening mission despite being challenged by a human with a stick.

