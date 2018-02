Video

Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB and the London College of Fashion have teamed up to put on a catwalk show with a difference.

A virtual avatar controlled by a performer in a motion capture suit appears onstage next to real life models.

BBC Click finds out more.

Video produced by Nick Kwek

