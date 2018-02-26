Morecambe and Wise: Rescuing a 'lost' film

Video

An old BBC broadcast of Morecambe and Wise from 1968 has been restored using a groundbreaking new technique.

Once thought unsalvageable by experts, the badly damaged old film was scanned using X-rays, then an algorithmic reconstruction method was used to digitally reconstruct the images.

Now they have 30 seconds of restored film which can be seen for the first time in decades.

