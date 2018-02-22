Flat Earth? One man's rocket mission

Media player
'Mad' Mike's rocket mission to check if Earth is flat
The US rocket enthusiast "Mad" Mike Hughes is looking to blast himself into outer space to check for himself whether the Earth is flat or round.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
22 Feb 2018
Technology
