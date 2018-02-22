Flat Earth? One man's rocket mission
'Mad' Mike's rocket mission to check if Earth is flat

The US rocket enthusiast "Mad" Mike Hughes is looking to blast himself into outer space to check for himself whether the Earth is flat or round.

BBC Click finds out more.

