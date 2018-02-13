The robot that can enter your house
Boston Dynamics' latest SpotMini robot opens doors

It is a technological development that will either delight or terrify.

Boston Dynamics' latest design of the SpotMini robot has an extendable arm that it can use to open doors.

The robotics company made a video to show the dog-like bot in action.

