The robot that can enter your house

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boston Dynamics' latest SpotMini robot opens doors
It is a technological development that will either delight or terrify.
Boston Dynamics' latest design of the SpotMini robot has an extendable arm that it can use to open doors.
The robotics company made a video to show the dog-like bot in action.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section Technology
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window