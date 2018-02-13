Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Home Secretary on new anti-terror software
UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd has unveiled new software designed to help small internet companies detect and block jihadist propaganda.
She spoke to the BBC's North America technology reporter Dave Lee.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section Technology
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window