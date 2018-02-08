Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The bodyhackers enhancing the human form
Would you add new body parts or change what your limbs were capable of doing, if you were given the choice?
The BBC's Dave Lee visited Austin, Texas to meet the biohackers determined to push the human body - and the law - into new territory.
-
08 Feb 2018
- From the section Technology
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window