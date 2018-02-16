Robots compete in skiing challenge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Robots compete in skiing challenge and other news

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology stories of the week including:

  • Robots get the chance to compete in a skiing competition in South Korea
  • Some pig farmers in China are using artificial intelligence in the hope it will improve farming efficiency
  • The search for extra-terrestrial life could be hindered by the crypto-currency mining craze, a radio astronomer says

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.