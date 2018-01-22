Video

"There's not an area of my life it hasn't touched," says Chrissy Chambers, reflecting on the secret sex tape her ex-boyfriend posted online.

During her four-year legal battle against the man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - Ms Chambers went from YouTube musician to "revenge porn" campaigner.

Here, she tells her story to the BBC's Jane Wakefield.

