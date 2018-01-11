CES 2018: Square Off smart chessboard moves its own pieces
An internet-connected chessboard that moves its own pieces is on show at the CES tech trade show in Las Vegas.
The machine is the result of a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign and is designed to make it easier to play against friends and rivals based elsewhere.
BBC Click's Nick Kwek visited the expo's start-up zone to see if it lives up to its promise.
