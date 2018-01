Video

Sophia the robot is designed to be a stepping stone to truly intelligent machines.

Her maker - Hong Kong Kong firm Hanson Robotics - says she is not pre-programmed with answers but instead uses machine learning to respond to people's questions.

The BBC's Zoe Kleinman met the machine at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and asked for its thoughts on other firms' smart assistants.

