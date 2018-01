Video

A UK start-up is hoping to revive the personal digital assistant (PDA), once the must-have gadget of the '90s, for the smartphone generation.

The product is one of many that will be on show at the CES tech show in Las Vegas next week.

The BBC's Chris Foxx went hands-on with the Gemini to find out what it can do.

