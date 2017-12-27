Plans for modular quantum computer

Quantum computing: Modular system announced
A modular type of quantum computer, which it is hoped will unlock the potential of this type of computing, is being developed by researchers at the University of Sussex.
Quantum computing offers the potential to revolutionise code breaking, medicine and artificial intelligence, but so far no-one has built one which is powerful enough to be useful.
