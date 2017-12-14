Origami muscles lift 1,000 times own weight

Origami robot muscles lift 1,000 times its own weight
Artificial muscles which allow soft robots to lift up to 1,000 times their own weight have been developed by researchers at the Wyss Institute at Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).
Inspired by origami, the muscles can be programmed a range of motions including twisting and rotation.
BBC Click finds out more.
