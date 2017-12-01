Video
Lego gets an augmented reality app and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:
- Lego is to get its own augmented reality app bring to life some of the most popular models and sets
- Google updates its burger emoji moving the cheese from the bottom of the patty to the top
- An AI robot called Sophia started crowdfunding for more brain power
