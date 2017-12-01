Lego gets an augmented reality app
Lego gets an augmented reality app and other news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:

  • Lego is to get its own augmented reality app bring to life some of the most popular models and sets
  • Google updates its burger emoji moving the cheese from the bottom of the patty to the top
  • An AI robot called Sophia started crowdfunding for more brain power

