Toyota's robot mirrors human movements and other news
BBC Click's Kat Hawkins looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:
- US regulators propose to roll back net neutrality rules brought in by President Barack Obama
- Artificial intelligence and a human pilot compete in a drone race
- Toyota unveils humanoid robot T-HR3 which is designed to mirror the human user's movements
24 Nov 2017
