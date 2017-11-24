Robot mirrors human movements and other news
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Toyota's robot mirrors human movements and other news

BBC Click's Kat Hawkins looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:

  • US regulators propose to roll back net neutrality rules brought in by President Barack Obama
  • Artificial intelligence and a human pilot compete in a drone race
  • Toyota unveils humanoid robot T-HR3 which is designed to mirror the human user's movements

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

Go to next video: Lab studies robot-human interactions