Video
Baidu's voice-controlled smart speaker and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:
- Nintendo is in talks with the animation studio behind Despicable Me about bringing Mario to the big screen
- Games publisher EA faces criticism over Star Wars Battlefront II
- Chinese search engine giant Baidu reveals a voice-controlled smart speaker called the Raven H
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
17 Nov 2017
- From the section Technology