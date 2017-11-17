Baidu's voice-controlled smart speaker
Baidu's voice-controlled smart speaker and other news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:

  • Nintendo is in talks with the animation studio behind Despicable Me about bringing Mario to the big screen
  • Games publisher EA faces criticism over Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Chinese search engine giant Baidu reveals a voice-controlled smart speaker called the Raven H

