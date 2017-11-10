The lift-summoning robot and other news

Video
The lift-summoning robot and other technology news
BBC Click's Kat Hawkins looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:
- British inventor Richard Browning sets the first world speed record for "flying a body-controlled jet engine power suit"
- A robot that can summon and operate lifts to access floors in a building has been designed
- Uber and Nasa announce they are joining forces to build pilotless flying taxis
