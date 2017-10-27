The robot that can swim and fly
The robot that can swim and fly and other tech news

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:

  • Nissan demonstrates the sound its electric cars will make following a US ruling they must make a noise for safety reasons
  • Amazon proposes a system that will allow them to access people's homes to deliver parcels
  • A robot that can swim and fly - the developers hope the technology could be developed for search and rescue robots

