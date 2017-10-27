Video
The robot that can swim and fly and other tech news
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:
- Nissan demonstrates the sound its electric cars will make following a US ruling they must make a noise for safety reasons
- Amazon proposes a system that will allow them to access people's homes to deliver parcels
- A robot that can swim and fly - the developers hope the technology could be developed for search and rescue robots
