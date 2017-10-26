Could algorithms revolutionise building?
Researchers at ETH Zurich have pioneered new building techniques for manufacturing thin concrete shapes using algorithms to reduce waste.

They have demonstrated their techniques on a curved concrete prototype which took six months to build.

They hope their process will be a cheap and efficient method for architects to make buildings with innovative shapes in the future.

