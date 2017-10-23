Hololens tech used in bowel cancer surgery

Video

Surgeon Shafi Ahmed is using mixed reality Hololens technology to perform bowel cancer surgery.

Mr Ahmed is able to consult with surgeons in other parts of the world while in the operating theatre.

The surgeons can access a patient’s records and make notes for each other as an operation progresses.

Mr Ahmed also plans to use the technology to train others globally and conduct virtual operations.

BBC Click finds out more.

Video produced by Omar Mehtab

