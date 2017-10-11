The origami bots that could do surgery

Video
The origami-inspired bots that could perform surgery
Origami-inspired bots that can fold into a number of different shapes have been developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL).
The miniature bots could have the potential to carry out different types of surgery - like patch wounds, remove objects and take samples.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
11 Oct 2017
- From the section Technology