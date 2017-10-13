'Largest' energy-generating walkway unveiled

Video

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:

A new generation of Tamagotchi, a cyber-pet, is announced 20 years on from the original versions

Microsoft says new features and hardware for the Mobile version of Windows 10 were no longer a “focus”

What is being claimed to be the largest energy-generating walkway has been built at the Berlin Festival of Lights

