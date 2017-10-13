'Largest' energy-generating walkway unveiled
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Largest' energy-generating walkway unveiled and other news

BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:

  • A new generation of Tamagotchi, a cyber-pet, is announced 20 years on from the original versions
  • Microsoft says new features and hardware for the Mobile version of Windows 10 were no longer a “focus”
  • What is being claimed to be the largest energy-generating walkway has been built at the Berlin Festival of Lights

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

Go to next video: Control your television with any object