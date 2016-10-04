First look at Amazon's new Echo speakers

Amazon Echo smart speaker family expands
Amazon has revamped its main Echo smart speaker for the first time since its launch in 2014 and unveiled a range of associated devices.
The artificial intelligence-enhanced speaker helped establish a new product category and - although sales figures are not released - is thought to have outsold Google's rival Home by a wide margin.
The BBC's North America technology reporter Dave Lee went to the launch event in Seattle.
28 Sep 2017
