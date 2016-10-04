First look at Amazon's new Echo speakers
Amazon has revamped its main Echo smart speaker for the first time since its launch in 2014 and unveiled a range of associated devices.

The artificial intelligence-enhanced speaker helped establish a new product category and - although sales figures are not released - is thought to have outsold Google's rival Home by a wide margin.

The BBC's North America technology reporter Dave Lee went to the launch event in Seattle.

