Honda unveils a disaster relief robot and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:
- London's National Theatre tests mixed-reality glasses that can make subtitles float on stage to help those who are deaf or have hearing loss
- Researchers have turned everyday objects into remote controls
- Honda unveils a prototype disaster relief robot which can move through narrow gaps, crawl over debris and climb ladders
06 Oct 2017
