Video

Ubisoft’s latest instalment of the third person adventure series Assassin’s Creed is set in ancient Egypt.

Assassin's Creed Origins is a story recounting the foundation of the order of Assassins.

Animals can be recruited to help out on missions, as well as the player possessing an eagle which can provide aerial reconnaissance.

The game also features a discovery mode which allows the player to explore without the restrictions of combat or the storyline.

The game is due to be released on 27 October 2017.

BBC Click’s Marc Cieslak reports.

