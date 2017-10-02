What future for augmented reality?

Video

Augmented reality is increasing in popularity with both Apple and Google releasing their own AR developer kits.

AR superimposes virtual objects in the world around us enabling us to mix reality with fiction in images viewed on a smartphone, tablet or through special goggles.

Experts predict the AR market could be worth £122 billion by 2024. So, is the start of something big or will it prove to be just a passing phase? BBC Click finds out more.

Apple and Google show off rival augmented-reality tech.