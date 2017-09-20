Video
Social media 'saturated' with alcohol advertising
Hayles celebrated being sober for 100 days with a "sober mama" tattoo. She doesn't want to see alcohol advertising on social media.
Speaking to BBC 5 live, the tattoo-shop owner from South Wales says social media marketing about “wine night for mum” could be a trigger for people who are trying to drink less.
Facebook is now testing a tool that lets people hide all alcohol adverts from their news feed.
The announcement has been welcomed by Alcohol Research UK.
