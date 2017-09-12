The train ticket chipped in your hand

Video
Rail company accepts tickets on a microchip in your hand
If you are a rail traveller who frequently forgets or loses your train ticket, a Swedish rail company may have a solution for you.
Travellers on SJ Railways are able to have their ticket loaded onto a microchip in their hand.
The train conductor is able to read the chip with a smartphone to confirm the passenger has paid for their journey.
The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan joined a train bound for Stockholm to find out more.
