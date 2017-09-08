Video
Nintendo says Mario is no longer a plumber, and other news
BBC Click's Kat Hawkins looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories including:
- Clothes that grow with your child win the UK’s annual James Dyson award for innovation
- A pen-like device that can identify cancerous tissue in 10 seconds has been developed
- Nintendo announces computer game character Mario is no longer a plumber
08 Sep 2017
